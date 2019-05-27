National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis: “There are powers intending to damage relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan”

"There are powers intending to damage relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan," chairman of the National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis Ali Babayev said at a briefing today.

According to him, people who have done nothing for Georgia, parties and NGOs with no ratings intend to bring instability to the relations with Azerbaijan.

Babayev noted that there is aggression on the social networks against Azerbaijanis living in Georgia in connection with the border issues: "This is unacceptable. Because both strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia and friendship relations between Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples are too significant."

He said that public figures of both countries may give some recommendations to the joint commission on border delimitation.