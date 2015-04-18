Istanbul hosts XIII Congress of WAC - PHOTO

Istanbul. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the XIII Congress of the World Azerbaijanis Congress (WAC) kicked off in Istanbul, Turkey, Report informs. Guests and delegates from many countries of the world including the US, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, Czech Republic, Iraq, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus were selected to the Congress.

The officials of Turkey's ruling party - AKP, the leading opposition parties - CHP, MHP, MPs of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament), the representatives of Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations operating in this country and around the world , the leaders of several opposition parties in Azerbaijan, NGOs, well-known political figures, academics, intellectuals and others are attending the Congress.

The Congress was opened with a minute of silence in memory of martyrs who were killed in different regions of the Turkish World, and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey.