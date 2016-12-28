Ilham Aliyev: ARAC achieved significant success to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian friendship

Moscow. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to the 4th session of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (ARAC) in Moscow.

Moscow correspondent of Report News Agency informs, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Public and Political Issues, Head of the Department of Public and Political Issues, Ali Hasanov, Head of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu, several officials, as well as representatives from 68 regions of Russia are attending the event.

"Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia has a special place among diaspora organizations of world Azerbaijanis. ARAC was established 15 years ago with the participation of Azerbaijani people's national leader Heydar Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The congress can be regarded as a leader of the Azerbaijani Diaspora movement for its organizational principle and scope. Over the years of activity, the ARAC has served to further enhance ties of our compatriots, took part in socio-political and cultural life of the regions. The organization has achieved significant success in strengthening friendship and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan-Russia", says the letter by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, read out by A.Hasanov.

Azerbaijani President wished effective operation to the congress and congratulated Azerbaijanis living in Russia on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

"The reason for satisfaction is that members of our diaspora preserve national identity and moral values and integrate them to Russian society. Representatives of our nation take active part in Russia’s social-economic and cultural life. They make significant contribution to development of science, culture, economy and medicine”, in turn, Presidential Aide Ali Hasanov said in his speech at the session.

“It is encouraging that most of them have been awarded for their achievements and services to Russian state, occupy important positions, enjoy high respect and reputation. In other words, these people are true founders, who are interested in prosperity of the country, which became second homeland for them, as well as establishment of positive image of our country”, A.Hasanov told.

“Representatives of our nation should closely participate in Russia’s social and political life, respect state and citizens, care about Russian history and traditions, contribute to formation of Russia’s positive image. Our country gained significant reputation during past years and became integral part of world union. There is a reason for all of us to be proud. As President Ilham Aliyev told: Independent Azerbaijan is a country of all Azerbaijanis. They have to unite their efforts to preserve, propagate and enhance our nation’s material and moral values. I believe you will have enough power to tackle all of these!

I am sure today’s meeting will provide opportunity to come to consensus on issues concerning you, determine priorities for mutual activities in near future, serve as a new incentive for your closer unity and of course consolidate our country and people”.