Ilhan Aşkın: Overijssel regional court demands me to apologize to Armenians

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Society in Netherlands Ilhan Askin will appear before the court again on March 17.

Report informs İ. Aşkın has said.

He said that Overijssel Regional Court in Almelo city of Holland demands him to apologize to Armenians on March 3, which includes the city of Almelo in the Netherlands Overreysel regional court asking him to apologize to Armenians.

Otherwise, according to article 137d of the Criminal Code of the Netherlands i can face up to 2 years imprisonment or public works punishment. In 2014 i said that "Karabakh will be a grave for Armenians", and that happened.

In 2016 April battles, Azerbaijani Armed Forces had destroyed hundreds of Armenian soldiers and combat techniques while preventing the enemy's reconnaissance and sabotage group. My words were confirmed. Nagorno-Karabakh has become a grave for hundreds of Armenians. Why should I apologize? The atrocities committed by them in Karabakh known to the world. I am waiting for the judge's decision. If i face even one day of imprisonment or public works i will appeal to the Supreme Court."

Notably, chairman of the Overijssel regional court in Almelo Takvor Avedisyan is Armenian by nationality.

He was born in Rotterdam in 2013. After graduating from Erasmus University he started working in Rotterdam Court in 1999. In 2007 he became head of criminal court in Haarlem city.

Notably, İlhan Aşkın works in Netherlands for just cause of Azerbaijan for more than 25 years. He promotes Karabakh realities of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Society under his leadership erected monument for the martyrs of Khojaly in 2007. In connection with the Khojaly tragedy he organized protests in front of Offices of international organizations in the Hague.