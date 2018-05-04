Head of Diaspora: We will establish single coordination center by uniting Azerbaijanis in Poland

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Interview with Nail Ahmed, chairman of the Polish Youth Council and Member of the Central Council of the European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC).

- What is the level of organization among the Azerbaijanis in Europe, especially in Poland?

- We have done a great deal of work during the period of our activity, and we are also seeing its fruit. Nowadays, the Azerbaijani youth in Poland is a noteworthy part of society. At the moment, the main focus of the process is to form an active diaspora organization in every province and every city in Poland. That is to formalize our organization. We have already established organizations like the Warsaw Azerbaijanis Union and the Wrocław Union of Azerbaijanis. We will also create union of Azerbaijanis in Katowice. After creating organizations in large majority of cities we will establish a single coordination center. Probably, this coordination center will be in Warsaw. The center will be created under the name of the Polish Congress of Azerbaijanis. All this happens within the scope of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis. Because after the congress in EAC in the past year, the centralized organization and centralized operation in Europe have begun. The Azerbaijani diaspora in Poland is also a member of it. We are constantly coordinating all these processes with the EAC, in particular with its President Sahil Gasimov. Our diaspora will no longer be scattered. It will become an unified power center. The most sensitive issue is the fact that the people who are elected as leadership of newly established organizations are young, full of talent, educated and with new ideas. From now on, everyone will be able to see Azerbaijani diaspora with lobbying projects in Poland. Our projects with local structures, legislators will soon be realized.

- What is the process of centralization with Azerbaijanis in other European countries? What are your projects and plans?

- As I said, the process of centralization with the Azerbaijanis in other European countries has gained momentum in recent years. The reason for this was the recent congress of the European Azerbaijanis Congress in Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands. At a productive meeting, we had the opportunity to communicate directly with the diaspora leaders abroad. We discussed the ways in which the new power, the new idea, was brought to our Diaspora. We shared our experiences with each other and I am sure that these discussions will be a great stimulus for our diaspora activity.

We will host the International Conference on the 100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Warsaw on May 7-8. At the same time, we will have meetings at the Polish Ministry of Social Policy and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). This meeting, with the participation of Azerbaijani and Polish media, will be a step towards strengthening relations between the two countries. Within these meetings, we will also decide on the future of our diaspora in Poland, our lobbying plans. These projects will be published in the media. We would not like to go public about it in advance.