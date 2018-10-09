Head of Diaspora: Creating new coordinating councils in Europe indicate about Azerbaijanis's great power

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Creating coordinating councils of Azerbaijanis in Europe, consolidation of Azerbaijanis in a new center is the beginning of a new and big movement in Diaspora," Yashar Niftaliyev, chairman of the World Boxing Committee Heydar Aliyev-WBCA and chairman of the Azerbaijani Culture Society in Germany told Report.

“Speaking about the meetings and events which occurred ahead of the last visit of the delegation headed by Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Niftaliyev noted that it created a spirit of unity among Azerbaijanis in Europe: Unification of Azerbaijanis in coordination councils, establishment of language courses and Azerbaijani schools within the framework of this process has created a serious turn in the diaspora movement. We will function as a unit power -Coordinating Council (CC), but not in sparse, with separate organizations, which will indicate that Azerbaijanis have a great power in Europe in any process. Significant steps taken by the State Committee in the field of diaspora in Europe in the last three or four months encourage Azerbaijanis living here to think about new proposals. Proper use of concrete methods, giving importance to youth movements, new steps on lobbying and other measures indicate serious victories in the Azerbaijani diaspora in recent years. The achievements gained in the issue of unity of Azerbaijanis, which is the most important issue in the shortest possible time, indicate the determination of the new leadership of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora in this direction.”

Notably, the process of uniting Azerbaijanis by travelling to the several countries of the world is initiated by chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov. Last week, the Coordination Councils of Azerbaijanis were established in Germany, Switzerland and France, and the activity plans were compiled.

Mubariz Aslanov