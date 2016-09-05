Head of Azerbaijani Diaspora appeals to President of Ukraine to prevent racial or ethnic discrimination

Kiev. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of Assembly of Nationalities in Ukraine, President of the United Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine, Rovshan Tagiyev appealed to the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to prevent racial or ethnic discrimination and to take personal control on defense of rights and freedoms of Roma origin.

Report informs, the appeal has been made in connection with the incident in the village of Loschinovka where in an abandoned house on the outskirts found the body of 9-year-old girl with signs of violent death. 20-year-old rum is suspected for the crime.

According to the event, Kiev hosted a press conference "Multinational Ukraine for peace, harmony and justice."

Report informs, the speakers expressed their concern about eviction of Loschinovka villagers of Izmailovo district of Odessa region on a national basis. The deputies of the village council of Loschinovka in a such way have reacted to the murder that committed by a person of Roma origin.

"A crime can be committed by a person of any nationality, and in such case should be a personal responsibility. Lynching and persecution of the Roma origin person is unacceptable phenomenon in the legal community", said Rovshan Tagiyev.

Ex-Foreign Minister of Ukraine Leonid Kozhara said that peace and harmony in the society will only be observed when the rights of national minorities are protected. "In Ukraine, there are representatives of more than 130 people, but the state ethno-national policy is virtually not available. At the same time, policy of ethnic nationalism grows, which generates social artificial ethnic tensions", Kozhara said.