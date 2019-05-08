Fuad Muradov met with head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas met with Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Report informs citing in the State Committee that the guest was informed about the Azerbaijanis living abroad and the Diaspora policy of our country.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening ties with the diaspora, information policy, activities of diaspora organizations, integration of Azerbaijanis into the countries where they live.

Further, the prospects of cooperation between the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the European Union were discussed.