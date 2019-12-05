Fuad Muradov comments on reports of disagreements between diaspora organizations

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/dde56470f71d8fdc3bfe7879962dffa7/d2b418f1-d23f-445f-b0e5-ad4c28a212f7_292.jpg

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov has commented on the allegations regarding the disagreements between Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in some countries.

According to Report, speaking at a press conference held at the head office of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), the State Committee chairman said that the activities of the diaspora organizations are not related to any person, it is a common and voluntary work and a matter of love to the Fatherrland. People can disagree on some issues. I can cite Ukraine as an example. When we arrived, we saw that things were going badly there. We spent some time and achieved positive results in this regard. Today, these organizations work together. We do not mean to work together, but do not act hostility. Our common enemy is clear, we have the Nagorno Karabakh problem, and our lands have been occupied by Armenia. Therefore, we should not give the enemy any chance to speak negatively about the Azerbaijani Diaspora. All of us should serve the national interests of our country. We also told them that where unity exists, the state will support you. I urge everyone to work in a positive direction.”