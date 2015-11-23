French Azerbaijanis protested Paris mayor's support to Armenian marathon

Baku. 23 November.REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijanis living in France exhausted of the news on support of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to XVI European telethon organized by 'Hayastan' All-Armenian Fund'.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora (SCWD), statement of protest issued by Azerbaijani House in Paris declares.

Authors of statement declared that, initiatives of French officials in a period that Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lasts for 27 years, causes displacement of Azerbaijanis more than one million, death of tens of thousands and terrible crime as Khojali genocide is incomprehensible.

Azerbaijani Diaspora in France draws attention in the statement of protest to spending of means collected by 'Hayastan' Fund for supporting projects planned by terrorist regime and states that close cooperation of an official of the country suffering terror with a regime established under expansion policy is quite surprising.

French Azerbaijanis express their concern regarding support to separatist regime, 'Hayastan' Fund known for its non-transparent activity and invite all French officials to loyalty to the undertaken mission and demonstrate equality to the conflict parties by holding fair stand in conflict betüeen Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.