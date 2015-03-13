UN Ex Secretary General arrives in Baku

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali will arrive in Baku in April. The purpose of the visit - participation in III Global Open Society Forum, organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora jointly with the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi. Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

In September 2014, Boutros Boutros-Ghali was awarded with Nizami Ganjavi premium, established by the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi. During the award ceremony the former UN Secretary-General stressed the significance of the Global Forum III of open societies, which will be held in April of this year in Baku.

He said that discussions on the topic of Restoring confidence in the new global environment at the present time is very important and helpful.