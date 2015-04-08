Famous diplomat Henry Kissenger to visit Baku

Baku. April 8. REPORT.AZ/ A statesman of the US, one of the twentieth-century US foreign policy strategist, diplomat and expert on international relations Henry Kissenger will visit Azerbaijan to attend III Global Open Society Forum in late April.

Report was told by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCD).

Henry Kissenger is expected to address in the international forum on "the restoration of confidence in the new world order".

He was awarded with an honorary member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the Gold Medal of the Center in 2014.

The Third Global Open Society Forum will be held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora in Baku on April 28-30. The Forum will be attended by 350 senior statesmen, politicians, experts and scientists from 75 countries.