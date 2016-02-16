Series of Khojaly events to be held by Azerbaijani diaspora unveiled - LIST

Baku. 16 February.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani diaspora organizations will hold a series of events regarding the twenty fourth anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD), these events include scientific-practical conferences, round tables, commemorative marches, protests, photo exhibition, video and film demonstration, flash mobs and others.

Protests, marches, flash mobs will be organized at the central streets and squares of most European countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Belarus, etc.

Coordination Center of Azerbaijanis in Germany (CCAG), 'Khazar' Society, Azerbaijan House, Bielefeld NRW-Germany-Azerbaijan Culture Society, 'Alm.Az.' society will hold various events on the twenty fourth anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

'Odlar Yurdu' (Land of Fire) Society, which acts in the Kingdom of Netherlands, will distribute brochures, devoted to Khojaly tragedy, on February 26, tent, reflecting Khojaly tragedy will be installed by the Azerbaijan Turkish Culture Circle in front of the Dutch Parliament.

The twenty fourth anniversary of Khojaly genocide will also be commemorated with mass events in the United States and Canada. U.S. Azeris Network (USAN) will hold memorial ceremony, devoted to the victims of Khojaly genocide as well as send appeals to the US Congress as well as legislative authorities of the states.

United Diaspora of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis acting in Ukraine, regional divisions of United Congress of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, Union of Azerbaijani Youth in Ukraine, Ukraine-Azerbaijan Friendship Society will hold commemorative events on Khojaly genocide.

Notably, according to the information of the State Committee by Azerbaijan's diaspora organizations, organization of various events in several countries regarding twenty fourth anniversary of the Khojaly genocide is planned.