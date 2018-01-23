European Azerbaijanis embark road map for new projects in Germany

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ European Azerbaijanis have held discussions to launch the new projects in Germany.

Report was informed in the European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC), a relevant meeting was held in Cologne.

The meeting was attended by President of EAC, businessman Sahil Gasimov, Vice-president of EAC, Yashar Niftaliyev, First vice-president of Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress, Elsevar Mammadov, Chairman of the United Azerbaijan Society in Germany, Elkhan Karimov.

Ufuk Kemal, who was for many years involved in diaspora activity in Cologne also participated in the meeting. The meeting made decisions on activation of Azerbaijani organizations in Cologne, creation of intensive and healthy environment.

Elkhan Karimov disclosed and approved the road map on organization of series of events in Cologne, establishment of active communication with local authorities and other issues.

At the end of the meeting, the EAC officials have met with 12-year-old Mehpara Khalilova suffering from brain cancer, who came from Azerbaijan to Germany for treatment and wished her quick recovery.