Dugin: Russian Azerbaijanis should become a force to develop Baku-Moscow ties

Moscow. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Intellectual elites of Azerbaijan and Russia should actively promote rapprochement between Moscow and Baku.
Chairman of the International Eurasian Movement, Russia's public-political figure Alexander Dugin told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.
"Russian Azerbaijanis should become the very force that will develop Russia-Azerbaijan relations", A. Dugin said noting that efforts of the Azerbaijani diaspora in this direction are still insufficient.
The expert called closure of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (ARAC) as a negative point in the development of relations.
"It is impossible, of course, to talk here about the task-oriented step of Russia, but it would be possible, if desired, to formalize this question differently. The way it was done, I personally cringed at this. I consider this a disappointing misunderstanding, which should not cast a shadow on Russian-Azerbaijani relations", he added.
According to him, intellectual elites should work more actively to bring Russia and Azerbaijan closer, coming up with the leaders of both countries in this direction.
Namiq Həsənov
