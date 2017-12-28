Dugin: Russian Azerbaijanis should become a force to develop Baku-Moscow ties

Moscow. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Intellectual elites of Azerbaijan and Russia should actively promote rapprochement between Moscow and Baku.

Chairman of the International Eurasian Movement, Russia's public-political figure Alexander Dugin told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

"Russian Azerbaijanis should become the very force that will develop Russia-Azerbaijan relations", A. Dugin said noting that efforts of the Azerbaijani diaspora in this direction are still insufficient.

The expert called closure of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (ARAC) as a negative point in the development of relations.

"It is impossible, of course, to talk here about the task-oriented step of Russia, but it would be possible, if desired, to formalize this question differently. The way it was done, I personally cringed at this. I consider this a disappointing misunderstanding, which should not cast a shadow on Russian-Azerbaijani relations", he added.

According to him, intellectual elites should work more actively to bring Russia and Azerbaijan closer, coming up with the leaders of both countries in this direction.