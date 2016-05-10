Date of World Azerbaijanis next congress unveiled

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Date of World Azerbaijanis IV congress has been unveiled.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the congress will be held in Baku on June 3-4.

Organizing committee under the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs has been established for preparation to the World Azerbaijanis IV congress.

Over 500 representatives of Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations from 49 countries as well as 50 guests - influential politicians of foreign countries, known for their friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan, public figures and scientists are expected to attend the congress.

Adoption of a number of documents is planned at the end of the congress.

Notably, more than 450 Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations operate in many countries of the world. I congress of World Azerbaijanis has been organized in Baku on November 9-10, 2001 on the initiative of national leader, President Heydar Aliyev. II congress has been held 5 years later, on March 16, 2006 in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 8, 2006 No. 1291. III congress of World Azerbaijanis has been held in Baku city on July 5-6, 2011.