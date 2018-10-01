Chairman of NCAG: Most Azerbaijani schools in Georgia do not have directors

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/8bad27ae32638a09f6bd5dcab872cc31/56bd4a66-a7fe-49ea-8381-a3b2c7cc12ad_292.jpg

Tbilisi. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia has educated, young professional Azerbaijanis who know the Georgian language," chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis in Georgia Ali Babayev said.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he was speaking at a press conference on October 1.

He said that in order to integrate Azerbaijani youth into civil society, it is necessary to encourage them to work: "Most Azerbaijani-language schools do not have directors or elderly personnel in the Kvemo Kartli (Borchali) region. Directors at the retirement age can not apply for innovations in the management of the educational institution. There are enough professional Azerbaijanis who can work in the field of education."

The Chairman of the NCAG also touched upon the state of the Azerbaijani-language schools in the country: "Infrastructure of some schools is in poor condition. These schools are not suitable for education and students deviate from the school due to the lack of heating system in the winter months. I urge the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports to pay attention to the Azerbaijani-language schools in need of repair."

Babayev also noted that the Azerbaijani community is concerned about the state of the Azerbaijani State Drama Theater named after Heydar Aliyev: "The activity of the theatre is very passive and the building is in an emergency condition. The issue on theater building remains unresolved for years. Morover, the theater has not yet appointed a skilled leader. The Azerbaijani theather should have an Azerbaijani director. There are Azerbaijani professionals who can take this position."

NCAG chairman stressed the need to strengthen the activities of museums and centers of Azerbaijani culture operating in Tbilisi.