Azerbaijanis of four more European countries join unified board

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ European meetings of the delegation headed by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov on the Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark) continue in Sweden.

Report informs citing press service of committee that the visit started with laying flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's embassy in Stockholm.

Then there was a meeting with a group of successful Azerbaijanis in Swedish politics. Azerbaijani ambassador to Sweden Adish Mammadov spoke about the activities of Azerbaijanis living in Sweden for the welfare of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about diaspora activities of Azerbaijanis and the plans of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov underlined that Azerbaijan is developing rapidly under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and stressed the contribution of national leader Heydar Aliyev to diaspora construction. Fuad Muradov noted that diaspora organizations of Azerbaijanis are always in the center of the president's attention.

It was decided to establish a Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis in Sweden in order to ensure the more constructive, purposeful, effective and coordinated activity of Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations and compatriots in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish youth organization of Finland Ulviya Jabbarova, Azerbaijani writer in Sweden, member of SAF Eluja Atali, Member of the Congress of Swedish Azerbaijanis Sara Eveberger, head of the Jan Azerbaijan organization in Norway Shervin Najafpur were elected the Coordinators of the Council.





