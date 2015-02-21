Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations in Germany have started an awareness raising campaign on the Khojaly genocide at the Bielefeld University, and installed a stand marking the 23rd anniversary of the massacre, Report informs. The stand, with Azerbaijani, Turkish and German flags, included books and magazines featuring information about Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenian vandalism.
Throughout the day, the organizers informed teachers and students on the Khojaly genocide, and distributed books, magazines and brochures about Azerbaijani truths.
Azerbaijani, Turkish diasporas in Germany launch Khojaly awareness campaign
Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations in Germany have started an awareness raising campaign on the Khojaly genocide at the Bielefeld University, and installed a stand marking the 23rd anniversary of the massacre, Report informs. The stand, with Azerbaijani, Turkish and German flags, included books and magazines featuring information about Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenian vandalism.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
Share in Facebook