Azerbaijani, Turkish diasporas in Germany launch Khojaly awareness campaign

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations in Germany have started an awareness raising campaign on the Khojaly genocide at the Bielefeld University, and installed a stand marking the 23rd anniversary of the massacre, Report informs. The stand, with Azerbaijani, Turkish and German flags, included books and magazines featuring information about Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenian vandalism.

Throughout the day, the organizers informed teachers and students on the Khojaly genocide, and distributed books, magazines and brochures about Azerbaijani truths.