Azerbaijani doctor elected as one of 6 neurologists in world

An Azerbaijani doctor living in Denmark, Chairman of the International Headache Society, Massoud Ashina has been awarded a prize of 5.3 million euros by the prestigious Lundbeck Foundation, Report informs citing the official website of the Foundation.

By the information, in total, six leading neurologists in the world have been awarded 232 million drones (30 million euros) by the fund. One of them is Azerbaijani doctor Massoud Ashina, who lives in Denmark.

Notably, Ashina was born in 1965 in Baku. He studied at the Azerbaijan State Medical Institute in 1988 and is currently Professor of Neurology and Senior Advisor at Copenhagen University. He is also chairman of the Danish Headache Center and Human Migraine Research.