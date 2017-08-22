 Top
    Azerbaijan street and Nizami Ganjavi monument to enrich Rotterdam

    Relevant work was carried out with local municipalities

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan street will be opened in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As well the monument to the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi will be erected on Baku street.

    The Chairman of the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress Sahil Gasimov told Report.

    He noted that, relevant correspondence was also carried out with local municipalities: “Both initiators are the Congress of European Azerbaijanis and the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress”.

    Gasimov noted that as soon as it was approved, the construction of the monument and the opening of the street will be started.

    Notably, for some time Baku street is located in Rotterdam, the second largest city in the kingdom.

