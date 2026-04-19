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    Azerbaijan, Mexico sign diaspora cooperation memorandum

    Diaspora
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 13:46
    Azerbaijan, Mexico sign diaspora cooperation memorandum

    An agreement titled "Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States, through the Institute for Mexicans Abroad" has been signed.

    The document was signed during a meeting between committee chairman Fuad Muradov and head of the Institute for Mexicans Abroad Tatiana Clouthier at Mexico's Foreign Ministry, the committee said.

    The memorandum envisages strengthening support for Azerbaijani and Mexican communities living abroad, protecting their rights and interests, and establishing cooperation mechanisms in various fields.

    It also envisages regular consultations, expanded exchange of information and experience, and the organisation of joint projects and training programmes. The document is expected to reinforce the institutional basis of diaspora cooperation between the two countries and create conditions for broader initiatives in the future.

    The sides also discussed their respective approaches to working with citizens abroad and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Mexico sign diaspora cooperation memorandum
    Azerbaijan, Mexico sign diaspora cooperation memorandum

    State Committee on Work with Diaspora Mexico Azerbaijani Diaspora
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Meksika arasında diaspor fəaliyyətinə dair memorandum imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Мексика подписали меморандум о диаспорной деятельности

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