Alimardan bey Topchubashov’s 95 year-old granddaughter : I'd like to come to Azerbaijan

Istanbul. 21 May. REPORT.AZ / On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the ADR, Gunel Kurdemir , 95-year-old granddaughter of the outstanding public and political figure of Azerbaijan, diplomat, first Chairman of the ADR Parliament Alimardan bey Topchubashov, was awarded with Honorary diploma.

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs, the corresponding decision was taken by the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov.

The honorary diploma on behalf of the state Committee, was awarded to Gunel Khanum by honored artist of Azerbaijan Teymur Rzayev. G. Kurdamir expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for the care and attention.

"100 years have passed from the date of Declaration of the ADR. Being the granddaughter of one of its founders – Alimardan Bey Topchubashov, I am happy and proud of this anniversary date. I was 10 years old when my grandfather died. Some memories related with him have been dropped out of our memories, but it is known for certain that he was a good man and loved us very much. His funeral was attended by a lot of people, you can not even imagine how much. My mother did not let us attend, we were neither at funeral nor at my grandfather's grave. Over his grave in the French city of Saint-Claude now stands a magnificent monument. Two years ago I was in France at my grandfather's grave. The government of Azerbaijan perfectly restored the gravestone. You have not forgotten Alimardan Bey Topchubashov, I am very proud of it. I am happy to be the granddaughter of such a person."

Gunel Aliyeva expressed his desire to visit Baku on may 28 – the day of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ADR:

"I want to come to Baku and visit my Homeland. Once the Azerbaijani government invited me and my sister to Baku, even buying us tickets. But the visit had been postponed due to my sister's illness. Later the sister died. Now I am 95 years old, my hearing is weak and I get tired quickly. But, despite this, I think that I can visit those places".