54% of Azerbaijanis in Georgia welcome country’s EU integration

54% of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia welcome the country’s EU integration, Report’s local bureau informs citing the results of survey held by the US National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Among the Armenians living in Georgia, 68% welcome the integration.

According to the results of the survey, the number of those welcoming Georgia’s EU integration dropped by 6% to 77% in comparison to December 2018.

The survey was held on March 28-April 15 among more than 40,000 residents in Georgia’s big cities. 

