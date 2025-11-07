Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Photo exhibition about 5th anniversary of Victory opens at Seaside National Park in Baku

    • 07 November, 2025
    • 16:44
    Photo exhibition about 5th anniversary of Victory opens at Seaside National Park in Baku

    A photo exhibition titled "The Great Return through the Path of Victory" was organized in Baku on November 7 by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and the Seaside Boulevard Administration in connection with the 5th anniversary of Victory, Report informs.

    The exhibition, which will run for one month at the National Seaside Park, showcases the reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and highlights the outcomes of the Great Return Program.

    Through the exhibition, residents of the capital and visitors will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with modern urban development models implemented by Azerbaijan in those areas within a short period.

    Dənizkənarı Milli Parkda Zəfərin 5-ci ildönümünə həsr olunan fotosərgi təşkil edilib
    На Приморском бульваре открылась фотовыставка "Великое Возвращение по Дороге Победы"

