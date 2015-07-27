Masha and the Bear destined for cartoon greatness, Animation Magazine says

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear has made it into a list of "TV Shows Destined to be Classics," which was compiled by the cartoon industry's periodical Animation Magazine to mark its 250 issue, Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti.

The cartoon, loosely based on a Russian folk tale, follows the antics of three-year-old Masha, who lives in the forest with her friend, a capable former circus bear.

Having first appeared on Russian screens in 2009, Masha and the bear now appear on TV and DVD in 30 countries and on almost all continents; the most recent translation of the show's dialogue was into Swahili, and in May the series was bought by Spain's Panda channel.

The show has also become an internet hit, and took 20th place in a list of the most watched channels on Youtube in 2014; the most watched episode is called 'Masha and Porridge,' and has more than 700 million views.

In a testament to their following, a survey of viewers aged two to five years old in Italy found that Masha and the Bear eclipsed even the legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in popularity.

Around 50 people are employed producing the series.