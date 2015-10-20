Heydar Aliyev Center turns in blue to mark 70th anniversary of UN

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 24, during the United Nations Day more than 150 iconic monuments, buildings, museums, bridges and other landmarks in more than 45 countries around the world will be lit up blue – the official color of the United Nations, as part of the “Turn the World into UN Blue” global campaign to commemorate UN Day and the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, Report was told in the UN Baku office.

On that day, a new architectural symbol of Baku, the Heydar Aliyev Center will turn its lightings into UN Blue together with close partnership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan. World famous landmarks from Australia’s Sydney Opera House to the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, from the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiroto the Empire State Buildingin New York, will be lit blue. Other participants include Russia’s Hermitage Museum, the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, Edinburgh Castle and Westminster Hall in the United Kingdom, Table Mountain in South Africa, Japan’s SkyTree Tower and the Alhambra in Spain, among many others.

“I am grateful our Member States are showing such strong enthusiasm in marking 70 years of UN support for peace, development and human rights,” said UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. “By turning the world UN Blue for a day, we can light the way to a better tomorrow.”

The global celebration will kick off in New Zealand and then Australia with the lighting of the Sydney Opera House at dusk, and from there a wave of UN Blue will move across countries and continents as monuments around the world take part in the international event.

“Participating in this campaign offers Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis the unique opportunity to showcase commitment to the UN principles of dignity and prosperity for all. We are pleased to support this UN campaign by lighting up the Center,” said Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

United Nations Headquarters in New York will light up for two nights, beginning 23 October when the annual UN Day concert will be held, and concluding on 24 October.