Foreign visitors tour Lachin ahead of CIS Capital of Culture - 2025 closing ceremony

A city tour was organized in Lachin for foreign guests as part of the official closing events for CIS Capital of Culture – 2025, coordinated by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative Office of the President in the Lachin District.

According to Report, visitors from Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan first toured the Gilabi Ceramics Cultural Center. They were informed that the center hosts artists working in decorative and applied arts, including painting, graphics, and sculpture.

Guests then visited the Yurd Gallery, where they learned that it is the first cultural and artistic venue established in the territories liberated from occupation. The gallery aims to promote Karabakh's rich cultural heritage, strengthen connections between local and international artists, and reinforce Lachin's role as a cultural and creative hub.

Lachin-born artist Yusif Mirza, whose works are exhibited at the gallery, shared insights into his creative vision, noting that themes of longing for Lachin during the occupation and the city's revival after liberation serve as central motifs in his art.

The delegation also visited the Hocazfilm studio, a regional audiovisual center. Officials briefed guests on the studio's facilities, which include two administrative buildings and a filming pavilion designed to meet international standards, including sound and lighting insulation.

The official opening ceremony of the CIS Capital of Culture – 2025 took place in Lachin on June 3. The city was designated the CIS Capital of Culture by a decision of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation on October 8, 2024.

The closing events, featuring excursions, roundtable discussions, and concert programs, will continue today and tomorrow in Lachin.