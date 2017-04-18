"Youthvision" II International Song Contest starts in Baku

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host "Youthvision" II international song contest.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry, event with an organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU) will be held in Elektra Events Hall under slogan "Always Young".

Notably, initiator of “Youthvision " II international song contest is Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union.

The main purpose of the competition is to realize the potential of cultural and creative and talented young people, and the creation of the necessary conditions among them for the exchange of international experience.

For online registration and upload of information about the contest the website youthvision.az was created in 2016.

The competition is held among young people aged 14-35.