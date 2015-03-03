Works by Fikret Amirov represented in Mexico

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Woks of the great Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov Piano Concerto after Arabian themes represented in the capital of Mexico.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico, work was performed during the Days of Culture of Lebanon as part of the National Day of the Republic of Lebanon in Mexico.

Piano Concerto after Arabian themes was presented by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Mexico City.

The orchestra also performed works by Lebanese composer Jamal Abul Husna and French composer and organist by Belgian origin César Franck.Lebanese artistic director and chief director Lubnan Baalbaki led the orchestra.

Piano Concerto after Arabian themes by Fikret Amirov attracts listeners by deep content, rich, bright, transparent orchestration and nationalities.

Listeners greeted with thunderous applause from an audience.