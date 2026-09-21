Window into history: Ramana Fortress opens in new museum format

The medieval Ramana Fortress, located in the Ramana settlement of Baku's Sabunchu district, has begun operating in a new museum format, with archaeological finds, interactive screens, animation and immersive projections allowing visitors not only to learn about the history of the monument but also to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the era.

According to Report, the renewed museum concept, based on the overarching idea of "Window into History," has been in operation since September 21.

Participants in a media tour organized at the fortress were introduced to new technologies, electronic information panels and other interior elements.

The exhibition, visitor routes and infrastructure solutions were developed taking into account the historical and architectural features of the fortress. The concept is aimed not only at preserving the historic architecture but also at creating conditions that allow modern visitors to feel and experience history.

The new architectural and design elements inside the fortress were inspired by its historic appearance. The forms of display cases, podiums, electronic panels and other exhibition equipment echo the distinctive features of Ramana Fortress, reinterpreted through the language of contemporary design.

An important part of the exhibition consists of material cultural artifacts discovered during archaeological excavations carried out on the fortress grounds in 2024-2026.

Reconstruction models reflecting the stages of the fortress's architectural development are also a key part of the exhibition. Created on the basis of historical sources, archaeological research and architectural analysis, they allow visitors to visualize what the structure looked like during different periods.

The exhibition is complemented by historical maps, architectural diagrams, illustrations and reconstruction images. Information materials are presented in Azerbaijani and English.

The rooftop terrace of Ramana Fortress serves not only as a panoramic viewing platform but also as a logical continuation of the exhibition. The "Flame" sculptural composition installed there symbolizes the historical and cultural significance of the fortress, as well as its role in the ancient defensive system.

The area surrounding the museum has also been reorganized as part of the unified architectural concept.