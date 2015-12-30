Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of “Goygol National Park” documentary

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Goygol National Park” documentary produced as part of the “Nine wonders of Azerbaijan” project of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) has today been launched at the Nizami Cinema Center, Report informs.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the presentation ceremony.

Leyla Aliyeva first viewed photos taken by director of “Goygol National Park” documentary Igor Bishnyov during the shootings.

Addressing the event, Igor Bishnyov thanked initiator of “Goygol National Park” project Leyla Aliyeva. The director informed the event participants about the shooting process of the documentary, and shared his impressions.

The aim of the “Nine wonders of Azerbaijan” project is to promote the beauty of Azerbaijan and drawing attention to the importance of its protection.