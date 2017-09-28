V International Book Fair opened in Baku

© Report

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ V Baku International Book Fair was opened today.

Report informs, the event was attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, deputy ministers, People's Writer Elchin Efendiyev, Chingiz Abdullayev and a number of public figures.

A. Garayev said that this fair proves that the Azerbaijani literature, which has deep traditions, is continuously enriched.

Notably, participation in the fair, to be held on September 28-30, is free.