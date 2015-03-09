US Ambassador visits Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta visited Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve. Report informs referring to the press service of the US Embassy, R. Cekuta acquainted with the historical sites of Gobustan, got to see cultural artifacts and carvings, which date back to some of the region's earliest settlements during the stone age.

In 2007, the cultural landscape of rock carvings of Gobustan was included in the UNESCO list of World Cultural Heritage.

The visit of R. Cekuta in Gobustan is his first visit to the regions of Azerbaijan.