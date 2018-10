Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Undersecretary of the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism Antimo Cesaro will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, he will attend the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, May 4-6.

In addition, A. Cesaro will hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.