Uganda wins 'Youthvision 2018' international song contest

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Youthvision 2018 international song contest held in Baku.

Report was told in Ministry of Youth and Sports The event was held at Elektra Events Hall under the slogan "Forever Young" from the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The main objective of the Youthvision 2018 international contest organized by the Youth and Sports Ministry at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union is to create the necessary conditions for the realization of the cultural potential of creative and talented students and the exchange of international experiences among them. The contest was attended by young people between the ages of 14 and 35.

The event featured a video dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

60 young people from 23 different countries - Azerbaijan, US, Latvia, Croatia, Romania, Pakistan, Moldova, Turkey, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Great Britain, Germany, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uganda, Ukraine, Belarus, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Serbia, Iran, Russia and Israel took part in competition.

The first place won by Uganda with 154 points, Moldova ranked second with 144 points, while Belarus and Serbia took third place with 100 points.