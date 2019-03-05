Legendary Thomas Anderson to give concert at Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Thomas Anderson, a legend of world pop music and soloist of popular music and Modern Talking will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report informs citing the Center that the concert will be held on May 7.

Anderson will perform the most popular songs and hits of the past period in the concert program Thomas Anders - The Gentlemen of Music.

Notably, tickets for the concert to be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center cost 40, 50, 60, 80, 100, 120, 150 and 200 AZN. Tickets are available at Heydar Aliyev Center, iTicket.az website and box-offices.