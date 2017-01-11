Copyright Agency comments amid Russian TV channel presented Azerbaijani song as Armenian music

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan commented on “Journey for taste” program broadcasted in Russian TV channel “Telekafe” dedicated to Armenian cuisine, where the song “Sən gəlməz oldun” (“You didn’t come”) of famous Azerbaijani composer Alakbar Tagiyev was played as background music making impression as though it is Armenian music.

Report was informed in the Agency, the song “Sən gəlməz oldun” is one of famous works of eminent Azerbaijani composer Alakbar Tagiyev. The song of composer Alakbar Tagiyev and text writer Madina Gulgun was registered by Copyright Agency on March 15, 1973 and is known as Azerbaijani music.

As we see, the Armenians perform only melody of the song “Sən gəlməz oldun”, which belongs to Azerbaijani authors according to archive documents. But Armenians grossly violate international legal norms as they don’t reveal names and origin of authors of the song. They use coward technique showing Armenian performers in close view and concealing origin of music.

“Sən gəlməz oldun” song of A.Tagiyev is well-known outside of the country.

During long years Armenians steal, appropriate and present as their own the musical works, folklore and other samples of intangible cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijani people. They constantly make efforts to present as Armenian pieces of culture Azerbaijani songs: Sarı gəlin”, “Süsən sünbül” and dozens of other folk songs, including “Yallı”, “Vağzalı”, “Köçəri”, “Uzundərə”, “Mirzəyi”, our musical instruments (tar, balaban, zurna), even masterpieces of Uzeyir Hajibayov, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov as well as modern Azerbaijani composers.

Copyright Agency regularly struggles against above –mentioned facts and continues this work.