    Tatarstan to host concert in memory of Muslim Magomayev

    Special guest of the evening is Tamara Sinyavskaya

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Tatar State Philharmonic named after Gabdulla Tukay announced a concert dedicated to the memory of the Soviet and Azerbaijani singer and composer Muslim Magomayev on October 1, 2017, Report informs citing the Tatar-inform.

    The best works from the repertoire of Yevgeny Kungurov, Boris Dyakov, Irina Kostina, Ignat Izotov and Rezeda Galimova included in the program -. The concert will also be attended by Azerbaijani baritone Javid Samedov.

    Special guest of the evening is Tamara Sinyavskaya, wife of Muslim Magomayev. 

