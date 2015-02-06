Tahir Amiraslanov: 'Research centers of Azerbaijani national cuisine should be created

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, there is no specialized professional school or research institute, which would be engaged in the study of historical ethnography of the Azerbaijan national cuisine. Therefore, it is necessary to take appropriate measures in this area.

Report was told by the president of the Center of Azerbaijan Cookery Mr.Tahir Amiraslanov.

According to him, first of all it is necessary to study the ethnic cuisine, to collect information about it and organize it, and create a special educational institution and research centers on this profile:These questions need to be raised to the level of agitation.The government should establish a special mechanism for coordinating efforts in this direction.

T.Amiraslanov noted that Armenians by advertising, subscription or other ways support the media in Moscow:

But there aren't Azerbaijani funds that can change the situation in Russia. Often Azerbaijani dishes are presented as Armenian by the Russian press.If our businessmen will finance the Russian press, in the case of misinformation about our national dishes they can act in these press organs with a statement about the refutation of this fact.

However, we can do nothing without the necessary financial support.