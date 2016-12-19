Sylvester Stallone will not take Trump's arts post

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sylvester Stallone said the will not take Trump arts post, Report informs referring to the Variety.
The actor added that he wants to instead focus on veterans.
In a statement Stallone said that he was “incredibly flattered to have been suggested to be involved with the National Endowment of the Arts.
"However I believe I could be more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance these heroes respectfully deserve”, he stated.
