 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sylvester Stallone will not take Trump's arts post

    The actor stated that he wants to instead focus on veterans

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sylvester Stallone said the will not take Trump arts post, Report informs referring to the Variety. 

    The actor added that he wants to instead focus on veterans.

    In a statement Stallone said that he was “incredibly flattered to have been suggested to be involved with the National Endowment of the Arts. 

    "However I believe I could be more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance these heroes respectfully deserve”, he stated. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi