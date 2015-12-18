Swedish Embassy in Baku organized concert for disabled persons

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Swedish Embassy in Baku organized concert for people with disabilities

Report informs referring to the Embassy the concert is dedicated to the Day of Saint Lucia celebrated in Nordic countries.

The concert, which was attended by up to 250 people with disabilities were given information about the traditions of this day, and demonstrated national dances of Sweden and Azerbaijan.

Note that the St Lucy's Day is celebrated on December 13 and symbolizes the strong ties of family.