    Spanish flamenco group will present "Carmen" at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Staging involves synthesis of jazz with elements of Arabic music, salsa and flamenco

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ On June 13, Spanish flamenco group will introduce to viewers the show "Carmen" in Heydar Aliyev Center. 

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the show "Carmen",statement by Antonio Andrade and his group in the style of modern flamenco, based on Georges Bizet's opera based on the novel by Prosper Merimee.

    Staging involves synthesis of jazz with elements of Arabic music, salsa and flamenco. Within two hours the audience will enjoy great vocals and a grand dance performance. In the role of Carmen is a dancer and choreographer from Malaga, Ursula Moreno. For a unique technique, unique plastic and acting talent she is called the hope of modern flamenco. U.Moreno graduated from the Royal Academy of Music and Dance in Malaga, received lessons from the masters of flamenco.

