Sofia to host exhibition of paintings dedicated to Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan, will present the exhibition Azerbaijan - Magical Universe of Colors in Sofia on April 5, Report informs citing the Novitine.com.

The exhibition will be demonstrated in Bulgarian capital at National Art Gallery on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

It includes 31 works by famous Azerbaijani artists such as Yaver Sultanov, Mir Nadir Zeynalov, Javad Mirdjavadov, Eldar Mammadov and Vugar Muradov.

The exhibition combines different academies and generations and gives insight into the art of Azerbaijan during the last 35 years.

The exhibition will last until May 21.