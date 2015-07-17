Second international sweet festival to take place in Shaki

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The second international traditional sweet festival will be held in Shaki.

Culture and Tourism Ministry said to Report, the preparations for the festival to be held on July 20, are underway.

Festival will take place by the joint organization of Culture and Tourism Ministry, Shaki City Executive Power and Azerbaijan National Culinary Association.

Confectioners from 12 countries - Turkey, Russia, France, Greece, Romania, Moldova, Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Republic of Korea and Indonesia, as well as pastry-cooks of 21 cities and regions of Azerbaijan will demonstrate the sweets prepared.

Jury will evaluate samples of sweets, the distinguished will be awarded.

The festival will end with a concert.