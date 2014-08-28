Rules of financing of NGOs in Azerbaijan in the field of culture announced

Baku. 28 August.REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers approved “the state financing rules for the events in the field of culture held by non-governmental organizations”.

Report informs, the document will regulate the state financing for determination of state financing rules for the events in the field of culture held by non-governmental organizations by the relevant executive authority and the development of cultural fields like literature, art, design, architecture, music, dance, theater and circus, cinema, museums and libraries, painting and sculpture, folklore and implementation of scientific and educational researches projects in the field of culture.

According to the documents, cultural projects of NGOs are carried out by organizing the events like arts competitions, exhibitions, art parties, art and cultural presentations, festivals, conferences and symposia for popularizing and developing of Azerbaijani culture and national cultural heritage.

In addition, organizing the seminars, trainings, round table discussions for the aesthetic, the ethical and moral education of the youth and children and arranging the events related to facilitating peoples`s benefit from the achievements of national and world culture; identifying the talents in the field of culture and developing their creativity are also included to the document.

According to the rules, the implementation of cultural events carried out by NGOs at the expense of the state budget will be financed under the grant agreement that will be signed between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and NGOs.

The proposal of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on financing the NGO’s cultural events in the next year by state budget was presented to the Ministry of Finance before July 1 of the current year.

Every year the expenses of NGOs’ cultural events are financed by the funds intended for proper purposes in the centralized costs of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the state budget.

The report on the activities of the NGO in the field of culture and expenditure of the allocated funds in the form determined in competition terms is presented to the Ministry.