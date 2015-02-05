 Top
    Recipes of Shakh Ismayil's and Shakh Abbas's cooks can be brought to restaurant business

    We are planning to work on these recipes and publish a book

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The recipes of Shakh Ismayil's and Shakh Abbas's cooks gathered from ancient books were collected. We are planning to work on these recipes and publish in a book."

    Report was told by the president of Culinary Center of Azerbaijan Tahir Amiraslanov said. 

    According to him, the scientific research should be conducted on recipes: "The recipes should be reworked on and then can be used in the restaurant business. I revealed all the information obtained. The data is in the ancient languages and they should be translated and re-used. The financial support is also necessary for the publication of the book."

