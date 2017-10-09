Program of IMAGINE Euro Tolerance festival in Baku announced

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Named the program of the festival IMAGINE Euro Tolerance, which will take place in Baku, October 12-20.

Report informs, as part of the festival there will be screening of several dozens of films made by filmmakers from EU, Azerbaijan and other countries.

The event organized by the Delegation of European Union to Azerbaijan and Embassies of EU-member states to Azerbaijan aims to demonstrate tolerance and ethnic diversity.

At the opening day of the festival the viewers can watch a film “Fire at Sea” (2016) by Italian director Gianfranco Rosi.

“Dying for Life” (Belgium, 2017), “Under one sun” (Azerbaijan, 2017) about life of various ethnic groups in the country, “Toto and his sisters” (Romania, 2014), “Operation Angola” (Portugal, 2015) will be screened on October 13.

On October 14 viewers will be able to watch Swedish documentary “Nice People”, Norwegian “Suddenly Sami” (2009), Belgian “Why are we leaving?” (2016), “The color of the Chamaleon”.

Israeli film “My hero brother” (2016) , film from Finland “Between Rings” (2014), Brazilian film “Wasteland” (2010), Mexican film “Chuy the Wolfman” (2014) will also be screened throughout the festival.

The festival will come to an end on October 20 with screening of the film “Beirut-Buenos Aires- Beirut” (Argentina, 2012).

The entrance to all screenings is free.

During the festival various master classes, debates with filmmakers will be held, including with Belgian Andrés Lübbert, Xavier Solano, Sattarov Irena and Sattarov Amar from Israel, Audrius Stonys from Lithiania and others.